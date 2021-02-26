Sno-parks are known for trails where outdoor enthusiasts can nordic ski, snowshoe, snowmobile and fly down a hill in a tube.
Activities such as dog-sledding and skijoring? Not so much.
Those on the snowmobile trails may need to keep an eye out for a fleet of dogs, or just one, pulling someone grinning ear-to-ear through the forest behind a sled or on skis. A fond activity for mushers and dogs alike.
Wednesday afternoon, Selina Witt, Claire Mardesich, Sheryl O’Rourke and Jane Devlin, along with their 20-plus Siberian huskies, went to ride the snowy trails of Wanoga Sno-park.
“I’ve been doing it for about 11 years,” said Witt, working through the steps of getting her wooden sled ready for a 15-mile ride through Wanoga with her dogs howling with excitement in the background. “It was something I wanted to try. I love being outdoors and being with dogs that are doing things that they love to do.”
Dog sleds can ride on all the snowmobile trails, most of which the Moon Country Snowbusters groom. Wanoga has easy access to the trails, open space and trees to connect the sleds while setting up. Not all the sno-parks have the same ease of access, Witt said.
Other sno-parks where dog-driven rides can speed down snowy trails include Kapka, Edison Butte and Dutchman Flats around Bend, along with Crescent Lake and Junction near Crescent, Upper Three Creek and Lower Three Creek in Sisters and 10 Mile and 6 Mile in south Deschutes County.
Mardesich brought six of her 15 dogs out to ride, and she tries to get out as much as possible, which is about three times a week, four with a bit of luck. She has done less training with the dogs on the sled because of the lower snowfall this year.
“Because the weather has been poor this season, the majority of our training has been with the ATV,” Mardesich said.
The process of getting ready for dog -sledding is an extensive one. First comes getting the sled situated near the trail, followed by taking the dogs out of their kennels and attaching them to a metal wire secured to the car, which keeps the snow-loving dogs in place while the setup continues.
The huskies anxiously stand by to be harnessed and begin their run. The dogs are not shy about voicing their impatience with their mushers.
One by one, the dogs are harnessed up and moved to the sled. Hollering and begging to pull on the anchored sled, the excitement swells until finally, the anchor is pulled out of the ground and the sled starts to move.
The barking stops and all that can be heard is the sound of the sled gliding along the snow, reaching speeds up to 10 to 12 mph, depending on how many dogs are pulling.
“Then it is heavenly,” Witt said.
If you do not have a small army of dogs, skijoring only requires one dog. Skijoring is a combination of cross-country skiing and dog mushing where a skier is harnessed and rigged to a dog that pulls the skier through the snow. Another important difference between dog -sledding and skijoring is that the sleds have breaks and can be controlled a little easier.
Skijoring is not just limited to dogs. Those who prefer horsepower to pawpower can harness their skis up to a horse.
“My entire life I have driven horses and ponies in carriages and buggies. You can’t really do that during the snow,” Susan Sapp said. “I had stumbled upon putting on skis to ride with the horse. I had seen it but never tried it.”
Growing up on the coast, there were few snow-sport options to choose from. After moving to Bend seven years ago, Sapp found a sport that combined her love of horse riding and activities that fit her new hometown.
“Not a skier, not a snowboarder, not a winter sport-er,” she said. “But I always had horses. This is my delving in the land of driving on snow with my horses.”
But, pulling a horse is not the same as a dog Sapp found. After all, they do not measure a vehicle’s towing power in dog power.
“The horse that I started with weighs 1,500 pounds and is stubborn. Having all that power pulling on your skis was difficult to control,” Sapp said. “I started using my pony, which has made things better.”
