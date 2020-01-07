Officials on Tuesday identified 11-year-old Luis Medina as the boy killed a day earlier by a driver officials say was under the influence near a Gresham school.

Luis was walking to nearby Dexter McCarty Middle School when he was struck by Garret Bergquist, police said, who is suspected of running a red light. The boy died at the scene.

The crash occurred Monday morning at Hogan Road and Southeast Fifth Street, a few blocks from Dexter McCarty and East Gresham Elementary School. Luis was in a marked crosswalk and had the right of way.

John George, Dexter McCarty principal, wrote on Facebook that counselors would be available for students and that parents should watch their children for signs of distress, reminding parents that children may not know how to deal with the tragedy.

The school is surrounded by houses and apartments.

Windy Simila, who lives across the street from the school, said she had been worried something like this would happen.

“It’s a dangerous corner,” she said. “It’s a problem all the time. At the beginning of the year there was a car doing 100 miles per hour down our street at 5 p.m.”

Monday was Dexter McCarty’s first day back from winter break. The school serves more than 575 students in the Gresham-Barlow School District in grades six through eight, according to 2017 data.

On a fundraising page set up for the family, Medina was described as a “quiet sweet boy” who enjoyed playing with his sister and “loved anything that had to do with playing in the water,” the post said. The fundraiser had garnered more than $5,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“We … never thought we would be the ones to say something like this happened to us,” the post read. “Tragically today marks the day that it has.”

Police said Bergquist, 26, pulled over after the crash and cooperated with investigators. He was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Court records show that Bergquist pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2015 and that after completing treatment in 2016, the DUII citation was dismissed.

Bergquist is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.