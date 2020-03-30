The novel coronavirus pandemic has cleared the calendar of all sporting events. Sunday night on Twitter, Phil Mickelson said he's trying to change that.
Responding to a question about whether he and Tiger Woods could find someone to film them playing a round against each other, Mickelson said he was "working on it."
He apparently was not kidding around.
If you recall, Woods and Mickelson played in a $9 million, winner-take-all contest called "The Match" over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. The event was kind of a dud, with Mickelson eventually winning after 22 holes of pedestrian shot-making. Plus, the pay-per-view telecast was so full of glitches that Turner Sports simply made it free for everyone and handed out refunds. Nevertheless, in December 2018 Golf World reported that Mickelson and Woods had agreed to stage three more versions of "The Match," perhaps with other professional golfers joining in.
Business at golf courses initially surged as the nation began to deal with the coronavirus pandemic before retreating as more and more people began to stay at home. On March 18, Mickelson tweeted that he had played while heeding the recommendations of an infectious-disease specialist:
The Masters and PGA Championship already have been postponed, with an announcement on the U.S. Open expected soon. The PGA Tour has canceled all tournaments through late May, as well.
