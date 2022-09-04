Nine-hundred-seventy-five feet-per-second.
On a low branch with the trunk of the pine tree behind it, the bird looked like it would at any moment take flight, its head swiveled left then right.
Concealed, I put my back to a tree and cocked the rifle then eased around for a better look, this time through the scope, a .22 PBA Platinum pellet inside the tube. As soon as I could draw bead on the bird's head, I squeezed the trigger and shot my first Eurasian collared-dove.
A few years ago these birds were a rarity in our area, but they have now displaced the mourning doves in town and on the outskirts, taking up residence in residential neighborhoods and on the farm.
They first arrived in the United States from Asia after being introduced into the Bahamas (1974) and thence to Florida (circa 1980) where they quickly spread north and west.
A larger critter than the mourning dove, its call is an oo-ooo or koo-kooo sound with the accent on the second syllable. The male display sounds like mair. Compared to a mourning dove, the Eurasian collared is larger and its most prominent characteristic is the black neck half-collar fringed in white.
In Oregon, collared doves are considered invasive, and like the rock pigeon, are legal to hunt year-round. Bag a couple of collared-doves and turn them into appetizers, stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and accented with jelly or a jalapeno.
Depending on where they are found, a shotgun can be employed, or one of my favorite air guns. The whisper-quiet Gamo Swarm Maxxim is my current choice, propelling a 22-caliber projectile at up to 975 fps. Topped with a 3-9x scope, the Gamo is capable of making headshots at up to 30 yards.
Expected to fully colonize the United States, the Eurasian collared-dove is here to stay and easy prey for a hunter with an air rifle.
To contact Gary Lewis, visit www.GaryLewisOutdoors.com

