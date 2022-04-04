Last month’s root wads have swept out to sea. Yesterday’s sweeper floated down into the next run. Presumably there is still a dump truck in that deep bend hole above the Sollie Smith launch, and several generations of barbed-wire fence and T-posts. You don’t want to fall out of a boat in this river.
Steelhead travel and hold along structure and the Wilson River — which runs 33 miles from the northern Oregon Coast Range to Tillamook Bay — has no shortage of structure. It’s a river in constant flux. Every little boil on the surface of the water whispers a clue to what is beneath.
The seam is easy to spot where the faster current touches slow water. Somewhere on that seam is a steelhead.
Our guide, David Johnson, lined up the boat on the first rapid when dawn was a sliver of gray light over the Coast Range. Our rigs were matched for bobber-dog side-drifting with a BnR soft bead 2 inches up from the hook at the business end. I touched mine up with Pro-Cure anise bloody tuna scent, found the seam and made the first cast. Behind me, Dale Luoma cast slightly my side so that our baits would drag in two different lines.
On the cast, the slinky weight splashes in, dragging a 30-inch leader and a soft bead and hook to the bottom while the float slides up the main line to the bobber stop, a fluorescent bit of Dacron. Because the current is faster at the surface, the float tends to pull the bait downstream. I try to picture fish in each run. Behind that boulder. Stacked along the ledge. Visibility is 5 feet, the red bead coming into sight.
My second cast snagged a root wad. I had taken a chance and let it run too close. I broke the line and grabbed another rod from our guide.
When a fish takes the bead, the float stops, dips, streaks upstream or jags to the middle of the river.
When that happens, Johnson says, “Just start reeling. Get the line tight and set the hook.”
It always seems to happen when I look away. I looked back and my float was… Gone! With a few hard cranks I was into the fish. It peeled away from the ledge and streaked downriver, which was the way we were going anyway. Dale reeled up and David dug deep with an oar to give the fish space as it tried to go under the boat. Two minutes later David plunged the net in and we had our first one for the day, a bright 6-pound hatchery hen.
It’s funny how we talk about the gear we used to fish: Hot Shots, SteeLees, Bud spinners, Thomas spoons, Okies, Bradbury jigs and those goofy yellow bobbers. We hooked a lot of fish. Not because we were good at it, but because there were a LOT of fish. I looked over a bank once on the Clackamas River and stared into a mass of summer steelhead, probably 400 fish in one long hole, just a few miles above Estacada. I remember trying to count summer runs in the gravel pit hole on the Salmon River. Maybe 100 fish. Maybe twice that many.
Then came the whispers. Hatchery steelhead are inferior, they told us. Hatchery steelhead compete with native fish, they told us. If we get rid of the summer runs on the Clackamas, they told us, there will be more winter steelhead.
The hardest fighting fish I ever caught was a 15-pound hatchery summer steelhead. More than 100 miles up from the ocean, it ran and jumped and jumped and ran till it killed itself in a short, furious battle 15 feet off the tip of my rod. I respected and admired that fish as I carried it up out of the forest from the little river where I caught it. And now that river, they tell us, has no steelhead. Yet it could be full of fish on a September day. And do we have more winter steelhead now that we don’t have those spectacular summer-run fisheries? We don’t.
The voices whisper, if we close that hatchery there will be more wild steelhead. If we close that hatchery there will be more wild salmon. And now we see rivers closing to salmon and steelhead all around us.
The Tillamook-area hatcheries might be the most progressive with “wild X wild” natural origin programs supported by volunteers and willing biologists. And that helps the Wilson River, where a person has a good shot to catch and keep a hatchery fish. But it also means the Wilson is overcrowded.
Anti-hatchery advocates get what they want because they attend the meetings and spend the money to influence policy. The voice of the average sport angler gets lost.
“There are a lot more sport anglers who want a catch-and-keep fishery but not many are passionate enough or informed enough,” Johnson said. “The guy who goes fishing every once in awhile but has a job and family doesn’t have enough time to attend fisheries meetings that are often held during the work day.”
A long time ago when the dams were built, cutting off the ancient spawning and rearing habitats from the Pacific Ocean, the promise by PGE (and other power companies) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the public and to the tribes was that hatcheries would provide the fish to keep the rivers alive, to put those nutrients back into the streams. Why are we letting them off the hook?
