BASEBALL
Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe earns national and Pac-12 weekly honors — Cooper Hjerpe’s Friday night masterpiece did not end in a win, but it did end with some individual accolades. The Oregon State ace on Monday was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week and a Collegiate Baseball national player of the week for his record-setting performance in the Beavers’ 1-0 extra-inning loss to Stanford at Goss Stadium. Hjerpe finished with 17 strikeouts — the most in the nation this season and tied for the most in Oregon State history — during a dominant eight-inning outing in the series opener. The left-hander surrendered just two hits and a walk and did not allow a runner past first base in the impressive performance, holding the Cardinal scoreless. Hjerpe struck out the side four times and his last nine outs came on strikeouts, as every Stanford hitter whiffed at least once. He tied the Beavers’ 28-year old strikeout record.
GOLF
Masters is all about Tiger Woods, even with so many subplots — The gates to Augusta National opened a little after 7 a.m. EDT on Monday. It didn't feel as though Masters week started until just before 3 p.m. Tiger Woods was on the first tee, and this was no time to be shopping for shirts and caps or standing in line for pimento cheese sandwiches. That much was evident by the biggest golf crowd this year on one hole except for the circus par-3 16th at the Phoenix Open. Woods consumes attention at every Masters he plays. It's been that way since the first of his five green jackets he won 25 years ago. Now it's even greater under these unusual circumstances. He hasn't played against the best in 17 months, not since the 2020 Masters in November, while recovering from a car crash that once looked as though it might end his career. And still to be determined is whether he plays this one. Woods has said it would be a “game-time” decision whether his battered right leg and ankle can handle walking and competing over 18 holes at Augusta National.
FOOTBALL
Raiders sign QB Nick Mullens, DT Johnathan Hankins — The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr on Monday and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team. Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency. Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team's better run defenders inside.
—Bulletin wire reports
