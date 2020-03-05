Snowmobiling in Central Oregon

Snowmobiling opportunities abound in Central Oregon’s numerous sno-parks. West of Bend, Wanoga, Dutchman Flat and Kapka Butte sno-parks provide access to seemingly endless snowmobile trails. With nearly 600 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails, including 280 miles in the territory near Century Drive and Cascade Lakes Highway, Central Oregon is the perfect place for snowmobiling. Some snowmobilers enjoy climbing hills, slashing through powder or catching air, while others enjoy long rides, like the 50-mile route from Wanoga to Elk Lake Resort and back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.