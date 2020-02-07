Dog Derby set for Wanoga March 6-8
The Bachelor Butte Dog Derby is scheduled for March 6-8 at Wanoga Sno-park west of Bend.
The annual event includes sled-dog and skijoring races ranging from 1.5 miles to 15 miles, as well as a multiday stage race of 25 miles per day. (In skijoring, a cross-country skier is pulled by dogs.)
The event is organized by the Pacific Sled Dog & Skijoring Association and is billed as the biggest sled-dog event in Oregon.
Mushers and spectators from throughout the West and Canada are expected to attend.
All races start and finish at Wanoga Sno-park.
The 1.5-mile race features an out-and-back course geared for anyone with just a few dogs, including young mushers. The stage race is designed for teams of seven to 13 dogs and includes the same 25-mile trail each of the three days.
Other one-day race options include courses of 5 miles and 9 miles.
For more information and to register, visit psdsa.org.
—Bulletin staff report
