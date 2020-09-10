Ski Swap is set for Oct. 9-10
The Skyliners Ski Swap is scheduled for Oct. 9-10 and will be held at The Pavilion, located in Bend at 1001 S.W. Bradbury Way.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed in The Pavilion at one time to shop, according to a news release. Face coverings are required for everyone. If the line gets longer than 200 people, shoppers will be asked to return later.
The two-day ski swap will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Online gear check-in is available now through Oct. 5 at mbsefskiswap.com. Walk-ups with gear that has not been checked in online will not be allowed.
The Skyliners Ski Swap is billed as the premier swap of the Northwest. Retailers outfit the swap with below wholesale pricing on new skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, goggles, hats, jackets, etc.
The swap serves as a fundraiser for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, which will take a 25% commission on all sales. All proceeds benefit the junior snow sports programs at MBSEF.
For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.
