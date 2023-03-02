In early February my friend Gary and I slapped on our cross-country skis at the Summit Sno-Park and headed up the Lower Canal Trail.
It was a good day, a good but somewhat icy ski.
We took the same route again last weekend and it was another good day, but for different reasons.
This time the snow was fresh, ankle-deep and untracked. Different, too, because Gary and I were joined by a trio of strong skiers — Erica, Liane and Margo — who charged ahead, rotating time in the lead and carving a well-defined trail in the several inches of fluffy powder.
On the earlier outing with Gary, semi-set tracks had been fractured and sometimes obliterated by snowshoers, and sections where snowmobilers had buzzed through. Trails from the Summit Sno-Park are designated only for cross-country skiing, skijoring and snowshoeing — motorized vehicles are not allowed — but many snowmobilers are unaware of the restrictions, which are not visibly posted.
Just before we headed out, Gary informed people who pulled into the sno-park driving a pickup truck towing a trailer with snowmobiles about the restrictions. After thanking him for the information, the driver headed to one of many other snowmobile areas.
Several multi-use trails can be accessed from pullouts off Highway 140 in the Lake of the Woods-Fish Lake corridor. Volunteers from the Klamath Basin Snowdrifters and others create beautifully groomed trails for snowmobilers — and for cross-country skiers seeking faster conditions or wanting to cover longer distances.
I enjoy skiing groomed tracks, but to me “cross country” implies being in spaces less or not traveled by motorized means. Instead of wide paths two car-widths wide, “cross country” refers to skiing through tree-lined landscapes, a feeling of being part of the forest. It’s fun to zip along, but there's also something quietly delightful, adventurous and even contemplative about skiing through less traveled terrain.
Even on trails taken before, fresh or sparsely traveled snow creates a different environment, sometimes subtly so. Trees take on unique characteristics with branches bending under the burden of newly fallen snow. Whether stopping to catch my breath, remove a layer of clothing or just to appreciate the surroundings — contorted trees, tracks in the snow made by critters tiny and large, the rat-a-tat sounds of pileated woodpeckers or nuthatches — there’s always a sense of difference, a sense of being part of nature.
Along the way up the trail we paused at junctions for other trails, including McLoughlin, Pitt View and Big Mac. Earlier this winter we’d broken off the Lower Canal Trail to do a loop ski with the Petunia Trail. But this day, knowing we would have the advantage of taking our freshly carved tracks downhill on the return, we continued north to the junction with the Fourmile Road, which Gary and I had skied to weeks earlier.
Some days are sunny with bluebird skies, conditions he and I had experienced on our earlier outing. This day’s weather was different — moody, the sun increasingly eclipsed by darkening clouds while cold, blustering winds penetrated our gloves and parkas. At the junction we found the restroom and picnic table, but both were buried even deeper by mounds of snow. We ate our lunches quickly, our stay shortened by the even more numbing chill.
As hoped, cruising downhill in our fresh tracks was pure delight. Kicking and gliding we let momentum whizz us along. We, especially the trio of ladies, had earned it.
As we skied, the trail became less visible. Clouds seemingly swallowed the sunlight. Worse, strong winds fired snow pellets directly at our faces, increasingly obscuring and blinding. I lagged behind, sometimes pausing to clear my eyes, but more often to enjoy the silence and solitude. Yes, the weather was deteriorating, but that’s part of experiencing winter.
Too soon the trail angled back to the sno-park. We had skied about six well-earned miles. Unusually, the parking lot was nearly empty. This weekend day there were no families with mothers and fathers barbecuing or staying warm huddled around a campfire, no kids whooping and hollering while riding sleds down snow-packed hillsides.
Gary and I had skied the same trail as we’d skied weeks earlier. It was the same trail, but a satisfying, different experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.