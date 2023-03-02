Ski-Lee1

Zipping down what had been an uphill section of fresh snow. 

In early February my friend Gary and I slapped on our cross-country skis at the Summit Sno-Park and headed up the Lower Canal Trail.

It was a good day, a good but somewhat icy ski.

Ski-Lee2

Skiers seem tiny under a canopy of snow-burdened trees.
Ski-Lee3

Skiing cross country in a snow-covered wonderland.
Reach freelance writer Lee Juillerat at 337lee337@charter.net or 541-880-4139.

