Renee Metivier is not satisfied with simply qualifying for the Olympic trials. She has been there before.
This time, the Bend resident is hoping to make some waves in her fifth Olympic trials, her second in the marathon.
“Before I was just happy to be there, now I’m looking to make the team,” Metivier says. “That’s my goal. I’m not going there just to run well. I’m going there to fight for that spot. I feel like I’m in my PR shape, which is under 2:28 (2 hours, 28 minutes), so that puts me in the hunt.”
Metivier, 38, is one of four women from Bend set to compete Saturday in the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta.
The field promises to be one of the biggest in history, as more than 500 women met the Olympic trials qualifying time of 2 hours, 45 minutes. (A 1:13 half-marathon time also qualifies for the marathon trials.) The top three in Atlanta qualify for the Tokyo Games this summer.
Other Bend runners in the trials include Carrie Mack, 33; Camelia Mayfield, 27; and Lindsey Hagen, 36.
Metivier, who owns Recharge Sport (training facility) in Bend, is a former NCAA-champion runner at the University of Colorado and a five-time U.S. champion at distances from 3,000 meters to the trail marathon. She raced in the 2016 Olympic marathon trials but did not finish. Before that, her trials races included the 5,000 in 2012, the 5,000 and 1,500 in 2008, and the 5,000 in 2004.
“This is definitely not my first rodeo, but I’ve had a lot of setbacks along the way,” Metivier says. “So getting here has been a journey. I didn’t know if I’d get back here, so I will definitely not be taking this for granted.”
Metivier slipped on some black ice and broke her lower right leg while running at Bend’s Pine Nursery Park in late 2016. She has had two surgeries since, the latest in late 2018 to remove the 6-inch metal plate and several screws that were inserted into her leg in early 2017.
Last December Metivier finished third in the Honolulu Marathon — her first completed marathon since 2014 — in a time of 2:43:18, which qualified her for the Olympic trials. But her personal best in the marathon is 2:27:17, which she ran in 2012.
“My qualifier is much slower, but I purposely did not run all out in it,” she says. “I’m definitely hoping to shock some people out there. I feel very confident with what I’ve done to get myself back to this position.”
Mack, a former cross-country and track athlete at Missouri State University, moved to Bend from Illinois in 2017. In 2018, she ran the Chicago Marathon in a personal best by 11 minutes — but was still 11 seconds shy of the Olympic trials qualifying time.
“I was just baffled,” Mack says. “There were so many lessons learned and a huge PR, and a lot of positives, but I fell just short. In 2019 I added some goals and refined my training. I picked out a fall marathon and raced the Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis last October.”
Mack ran a blistering 2:36:36 in Minneapolis to easily qualify for Atlanta.
“I felt really confident, calm and focused going into that race and it just all clicked,” Mack says. “I had so much fun that day. I ran with a smile on my face the whole time. I don’t want to say it was effortless, but I ran very strong and happy the whole way. It was a magical moment.”
Mack — who works part time as a community engagement manager at the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance in Bend — says she does not expect to make the Olympic team, but she is certainly gunning for a new personal best.
“A lot of really incredible women would have to have a terrible day, so that’s not really on my goal checklist realistically, but I’m really looking forward to the experience,” Mack says. “I’m just grateful and excited to be a part of the field.”
Also happy to simply be in the trials marathon are Mayfield and Hagen. Both runners hit their trials qualifying times at the California International Marathon, Hagen in 2019 (2:44:24) and Mayfield in 2018 (2:42:55).
Hagen is a physical therapist who moved to Bend from Portland in 2015. The former college soccer player was the top women’s finisher in the Bend Marathon last year.
“The goal was really to just qualify,” Hagen says of the trials.
Mayfield ran for Portland State and moved to Bend four years ago. A social worker at St. Charles Bend, Mayfield typically races in ultramarathon trail events.
“I’ve never done a race where I’ve had to run in a pack that big,” Mayfield says of the throng of runners expected in Atlanta. “It’ll be interesting to see how people settle. The first few miles will be pretty crowded.
“It reminds you how big this (running) community is and how running brings together all sorts of people.”
Favorites in the women’s race include former University of Oregon runner Jordan Hasay (2:20:57 PR) and two-time Olympian Desi Linden (2:22:38 PR). Portland’s Galen Rupp, also a former UO runner and the Olympic bronze medalist in 2016, is one of the favorites in the men’s Olympic trials marathon, which starts just before the women’s race on Saturday morning.
“I think given the field and the swell of momentum behind women in the U.S. marathon right now, it’s going to be really special,” Mack says.
Metivier predicts the race will be a fight to the finish.
“Who knows what’s going to happen in the end?” Metivier says. “There’s so many factors in the marathon. That’s what makes it exciting.”
