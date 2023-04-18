Trout-1.jpeg

Ryan Mejaski, of Bend, holds a bull trout that he caught and released on April 8 on Lake Billy Chinook.

 Joe Wilhite/submitted photo

Bend's Ryan Mejaski and Joe Wilhite were fishing for kokanee on the Deschutes arm of Lake Billy Chinook on April 8 without much luck when they decided to move spots. After casting into a group of small kokanee that were jumping to the surface, Mejaski's secret lure sank to about 5 feet when he got a big strike, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

He quickly adjusted his drag to let the fish run but they had to move the boat to follow it. His medium-lightweight rod was bent in half and nearly snapped. But he spent 10 minutes working the fish on 6-pound test line, brought it to the surface and netted it into the boat to take measurements.

