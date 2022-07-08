As Nick Jaynes explains it, overlanding is all about the journey and not necessarily the destination.
Central Oregon seems to be an ideal spot for overlanding enthusiasts, and the first-ever Overland Expo Pacific Northwest is set for Friday through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
Overlanding is self-sustained, long-distance, off-grid travel, via a 4x4 vehicle or a motorcycle, according to Jaynes, the director of communications for Overland Expo.
“It’s who you drive with, the communities you engage with, your experience on the trail and self-recovery and all those good things that make overlanding really a passion for a lot of people,” Jaynes said. “It’s living in harmony with nature, your vehicle and your own gear.”
Founded in 2009, Overland Expo is billed as the world’s premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts. Hundreds of vendors of adventure travel equipment, camping gear, bikes, vehicles, and services convene at every Overland Expo event.
Each Expo hosts hundreds of session-hours of classes, including for off-road driving techniques, adventure motorcycling, inspirational programs, roundtable discussions, demonstrations, as well as the Overland Film Festival.
“It’s good for a novice who just wants to learn about overlanding to an expert who wants to learn more,” Jaynes said. “You can get outfitted, educated and inspired for your whole trip.”
The Overland Expo started about 13 years ago in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Redmond show is the fourth show this year and first ever in the Northwest. Other expos include Flagstaff in May; Loveland, Colorado, in late August; and Arrington, Virginia, in early October.
“This is the final expansion we will have and it’s on track to be our second-most popular show, in terms of both exhibitors and ticket sales,” Jaynes said. “The (Colorado) show is No. 1.”
According to a news release, across the three Overland Expo events in 2021, there were more than 59,000 attendees and more than 855 exhibitors — the biggest attendance and exhibitor numbers the event series has ever seen. That success inspired the addition of the Northwest show in Redmond.
“Central Oregon is a perfect location to round out the Overland Expo event series,” said Jessica Kirchner, marketing vice president for Lodestone Events, which runs the series. “We could not be more excited to come to an outdoorsy region rich with natural beauty to outfit, educate, and inspire more overlanders.”
Overlanding 4x4 vehicles often include Land Cruisers and Land Rovers, as well as Subarus.
“One of the basics is ‘as slow as possible, as fast as necessary,’” Jaynes said of overlanding. “If you’re living out of your vehicle in Baja for two weeks, you don’t want to break it by jumping over a dune.”
For more information on the Overland Expo Pacific Northwest, visit overlandexpo.com.
