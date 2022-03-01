Before light we parked the trucks and walked a half-mile into a ground blind set on the edge of a meadow. Because my 24-year-old daughter Mikayla shoots lefty, we sat her to my left where her strong side would be put to best advantage.
My friend Joe Biggs, who guides for Double Barrel Ranch, placed two decoys, a jake and a hen in a come-hither posture. The dekes were partially visible from across the meadow, positioned to attract a turkey's attention as it approached the blind from any direction.
Mikayla carried a cut-down Mossberg shotgun. Five days earlier, Mikayla and I had patterned her gun at the COSSA Park east of Bend. We tried four different loads before we settled on the one without pop can-sized holes in the spread. The 3-inch load we had settled on carried a wallop if she could hold the front sight on a golf ball-sized circle.
Turkeys gobbled from the roost trees a mile or more away, but we did not hear gobbles after daylight.
Biggs called whisper-quiet, using a slate. One soft yelp. Then he put the call away. We watched the sun come up, saw the song birds go to work and the deer walk by with their lunch pails, and way out across the meadow, we heard a hen turkey scolding a subordinate. An hour passed and we pulled down the shades on the blind to shut out the sunlight.
Out across the meadow to the west, 300 yards away, a gobbler showed up, strutted then strolled out of view.
Biggs scratched a few plaintive hen clucks on the slate call.
Forty minutes later, a hen materialized from the woods behind us, walked through our setup from left to right and sensed something was up. The hen ducked her head and scurried out. Right behind her was a big gobbler and when he saw our submissive hen decoy, he went straight for it, veering aside when he got close. The gobbler passed the muzzle of Mikayla's gun at 3 yards and then scuttled for the exit. Mikayla rolled him at 17 yards going away. Her biggest gobbler to date.
It's time for a spring turkey season tune-up and it's easy to get started.
Grab two or three boxes of shotgun ammunition: 4s, 5s or 6s. Sketch a turkey head and neck target on a 24x24-inch piece of cardboard and pattern the gun at 10 yards and work back to 50 yards. The load is effective as long as there are six or more pellets in the head and neck area of the target.
Calling is easy to learn. There are several types of calls: the pushbutton, the slate, the box and the mouth call, easy to master with a little practice.
In Oregon, the average hunter tags a turkey after spending two to two-and-a-half days in the field. It pays to hunt where there are a lot of birds. Wild turkeys can be found in the Upper Deschutes and Metolius units, but some of the best turkey areas include the White River, the Ukiah, Murderer's Creek, Wenaha, Mt. Emily and Sled Springs units.
Oregon's turkey spring turkey hunt kicks off on April 9 for the youth turkey weekend. The regular season opener is April 15.
