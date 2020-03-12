Trey Carskadon said to imagine the best steak you have ever eaten, and then double the quality.
That’s the type of flavor the pros in the outdoor cooking competition will be firing up Thursday through Sunday at the Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show in Redmond, according to Carskadon, spokesman for the show.
For the first time in its 21 years, the show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center will feature more than 25 teams of barbecue and grilling pros from across North America competing to earn points toward national and international championships. Steaks, hamburgers, pork ribs, brisket, chicken, salmon and Dutch oven treats are all on the menu for the competition. The cooking pros will also offer daily seminars demonstrating their recipes and techniques.
And yes, there will be samples.
O’Loughlin Trade Shows, which runs three sportsmen’s show throughout the Northwest (the other two in Puyallup, Washington, and Portland) first brought the outdoor cooking competition to the Washington Sportsmen’s Show last year, then again this year at the January show.
“We were looking for a way to kind of appeal to new audiences and just to freshen things up, and it was a huge hit,” Carskadon said. “So we brought it back again this year. It was very well-received. And we learned a lot last year and again this year. After last year’s experience, we thought Central Oregon would be the ideal fit for this.”
At first, Carskadon said, he thought the competitors were simply some enthusiastic backyard barbecuers.
He was wrong.
“We didn’t know, really, what we had,” Carskadon said. “It’s not an overstatement by any means that these are world-class cooks. They compete all over the country and some of them internationally.”
Competitors include Rusty Johnson, of Langley, British Columbia, the 2015 World Burger champion and head cook on the Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association team of the year. Portland’s Lynnae Oxley-Loupe, whose barbecue has been featured on the Food Network, is also expected in Redmond.
Most of the teams are from Oregon and Washington, but there will be a few from Canada and California.
“There’s actually quite a strong competitive outdoor cooking community in the Pacific Northwest,” said Saffron Hodgson, organizer of the outdoor cooking competition. “This is one of the few events which brings all of the different types of competition to one location.”
The event at the Central Oregon show will feature a different competition each day in front of the First Interstate Bank Center. Thursday will be “whole animal,” in which teams will cook an entire animal, such as a pig, bird or fish. Friday includes steak, salmon and burgers and is sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association.
At least four competitors in Central Oregon took part in the SCA World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas, last year, according to Hodgson.
Saturday features a chili cook-off, as well as Dutch oven cooking. Sunday is barbecue day — including chicken, ribs and pork — sanctioned by the Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association. Samples will be provided to audience members after the judging is complete, according to Carskadon.
“Folks can walk up and talk to them and they’re very accessible,” Carskadon said of the pro cooks. “They’re willing to share information with everything they’re doing. Several of these cooks will also be providing seminars, detailing what it is they do and how they do it.”
Hodgson, an Australian who now lives in Seattle, said she travels to 20 to 30 shows per year across North America, either organizing the outdoor cooking contests or competing in them herself.
“Some people just hang out the whole day in our area, talking to different teams and watching the presentations,” she said. “If you’re into outdoor cooking, or camp cooking, or you cook the game that you’re hunting, then this is a good educational opportunity.
“And you never know what you’re going to get. A lot of these guys really love to show off.”
