Mountain bikers are set to ride through the night this weekend in Central Oregon.
The Oregon 24/12 mountain bike race is set for trails near Bend on Saturday and Sunday.
The event features individuals, pairs or teams racing for 24 or 12 straight hours on an 11-mile lap of singletrack and doubletrack trails near Wanoga Sno-park.
Registration for the event is open until noon on Friday at bikereg.com/oregon-24. Racing starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the start/finish area is at Wanoga Sno-park.
Trails on the circuit include Upper Tiddlywinks, Kiwa Butte and Dinah-Moe-Humm, as well as doubletrack dirt roads, according to mudslingerevents.com. The course is 70% singletrack with 800 feet of elevation gain per lap.
Most participants camp at Wanoga Sno-park during the race. When racing at night, cyclists are required to have a handlebar light and/or helmet light, as well as a tail light.
Average lap time is around one hour to an hour and a half, but some lap times are much faster. The course is heavily marked to avoid getting lost. There are correct way (arrow signs) and wrong way (“X NO” signs) as well as plenty of reflective arrows for night riding.
Results are based on the most laps completed and the fastest accumulated time for those laps. Each rider wears a timing chip that they receive at packet pickup, set for Wanoga on Friday from 3 to 6:30 p.m., or Saturday from 6 to 8:30 a.m.
