Restless, I low-crawled around the knob then motioned for dad to join me. A meadowlark landed in the top of the juniper tree and voiced its displeasure at finding a couple of two-leggers near its nest.
A doe and two fawns were bedded 300 yards up canyon, just the tips of their ears and their eyeballs shining above the tops of the yellowed grass. Dark gray. Like mice. When the doe, after an hour stood to her feet and began to feed, I turned the glass up to the rim rocks.
The day before in the magic hour, dad and I had stalked a 3x3 and a 4x3 in a boulder garden but lost the moment when they passed behind a wall of rock. Now the light diffused to gold and a deer stood up across the canyon. A lone mule deer doe, she stood staring at us. I looked up the mountain where soft yellow light bathed the rocks and the sage and mountain mahogany.
Some 1,500 yards away, I caught a white spot in the trees on the top of the rim. In my 10X binocular, the antlers showed well above its ears. Dialed to 60X in the spotting scope the antlers looked maybe 26 inches wide but were tall with deep forks.
"You go," dad whispered.
I stripped off extra weight, leaving backpack, scope and tripod behind. I clipped a roll-up meat pack to my belt and slipped down off the knob, into the canyon for 200 yards then started up the other side out of the shade into the sunlight. I turned and held four fingers under the sun. Forty minutes till sunset. Up through the tall grass, up through the boulders. I came to a fence and slid beneath the barbed wire and coming to a knee, saw three does skylined. I waited till they fed out of sight and moved 200 yards up the slope. The more yards I could gain, the closer the shot. The big buck had, of course, vanished back into the trees, but this was magic hour and anything could happen.
I looked to the rifle with the .270 150-grain AccuBond in the big 27 Nosler case and dialed the scope to 15X, anticipating a long shot on my belly. Off to my right, I heard mule deer hooves sliding in shale.
How many times have I heard that before? Bucks just sound like bucks. A solid 3x3 and a tall 4x3 topped out on the hogback at a slight angle below me. The bigger buck turned quartering away. Two-hundred-seventy yards with the rangefinder. The grass and the gravel were angled wrong for a prone shot, so I knelt, propped an elbow on an unsteady knee — too much wobble in the crosshair — and dropped into a sitting position, anchored both elbows, offed the safety, stroked the trigger and felt the rifle buck. The two deer ran into the next canyon and the one on the right peeled away and spun in a half-circle and went down.
Almost 20 years ago now, I spent a lot of hours with John Nosler, the founder of the Nosler Partition bullet, and we spent a long time on those afternoons talking about rifles and mule deer and elk hunting. He particularly loved the desert hunting, walking the canyons where deer bedded. His favorite shot, he told me was when he could just sit down against the slope behind him and gather the rifle to his shoulder, elbows anchored against the knees. I thought of him while I walked down to that buck.
Knelt down next to the deer I wondered if this was one of the smaller bucks I passed up last season. Light was going away fast and I set my camera on self-timer and leaned in for a picture. A waxing moon broke over the ridge while I bent to the knife. An hour after moon-rise, I bound the meat into the pack on the slope above me then backed up to it and shrugged into the shoulder straps. Standing up, I slung the rifle and grabbed the deer head for the mile hike to the road in the moonlight where my dad waited with the truck.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Gary Lewis is the host of "Frontier Unlimited TV" and author of "Fishing Central Oregon," "Fishing Mount Hood Country" and other titles. Contact Gary at www.garylewisoutdoors.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.