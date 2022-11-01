Restless, I low-crawled around the knob then motioned for dad to join me. A meadowlark landed in the top of the juniper tree and voiced its displeasure at finding a couple of two-leggers near its nest.

A doe and two fawns were bedded 300 yards up canyon, just the tips of their ears and their eyeballs shining above the tops of the yellowed grass. Dark gray. Like mice. When the doe, after an hour stood to her feet and began to feed, I turned the glass up to the rim rocks.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gary Lewis is the host of "Frontier Unlimited TV" and author of "Fishing Central Oregon," "Fishing Mount Hood Country" and other titles. Contact Gary at www.garylewisoutdoors.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.