Bend can make a claim as the mountain biking capital of Oregon, but Oakridge is probably a close second. Only about a two-hour drive southwest of Bend, Oakridge is home to miles of singletrack deep in the Willamette National Forest. The Alpine Trail is the crown jewel, offering about 15 miles of mostly downhill riding through grassy meadows, steep cliff sides and thick, green forest. Motorized transportation to the top of the Alpine Trail is recommended to avoid the long climb up a gravel road.
