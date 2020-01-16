Near Horse Butte southeast of Bend, the Coyote Loop Trail and Arnold Ice Cave Trail (Trail 63) form a loop of about 10 miles that can be ridden in either direction. The trails traverse the burn area where the 1996 Skeleton Fire charred 17,000 acres, leaving behind just a few bare juniper trees and creating far-reaching views in all directions. To the west are sprawling views of Mount Bachelor, the Three Sisters, Broken Top, Mount Washington and Mount Jefferson. The trails near Horse Butte do not feature significant climbing or elevation change, and they are not especially technical, making them rideable for all skill levels.

Directions: From SE 27th Street in Bend, turn east on Rickard Road. Go 2 miles east on Rickard Road, then turn right on Billadeau Road, which turns into Horse Butte Road. This road becomes gravel and is marked by a Deschutes National Forest sign. Continue until you see the Horse Butte Trailhead sign.

Turn right and park. The Arnold Ice Cave Trail is just across the road from the parking lot. The Coyote Loop Trail is farther south down the road.

—Mark Morical, The Bulletin