Smith Rock State Park is more known for its rock climbing, but the area also offers many mountain biking trails that can be fun in the winter.
After a grueling climb up the Burma Road, the Gray Butte Trail cuts along the hillside and is fast and flowing. Keeping both eyes on the trail is a must, because it runs along a steep drop-off to the northwest.
If riders want to take in the view, it is best to stop first. There are loop options of 9 to 12 miles in the Smith Rock area that offer sprawling views of the Crooked River National Grassland and Cascade Range.
Directions: From Bend, travel 22 miles north to Terrebonne. Turn right on Smith Rock Road for 1 mile. Turn left on Lambert Road.
Follow this for about 1 mile and look for signs to the park. Park in the day-use area, and expect to pay a $5 parking fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.