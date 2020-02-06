Off Cline Falls Highway between Tumalo and Eagle Crest Resort, Maston offers some of the best winter mountain biking in Central Oregon. The area is mostly flat, making the singletrack trails ideal for all skill levels. One trail skirts the edge of the Deschutes River canyon, offering nice views of the river far below. Two trailheads for Maston are accessible from Cline Falls Highway, including the south trailhead off Newcomb Road and the north trailhead, called Juniper.
Directions: From Tumalo, follow Cline Falls Highway north for 4.4 miles. Turn right on Newcomb Road. After about a half mile, turn left into the main Maston Trailhead.
— Mark Morical, The Bulletin
