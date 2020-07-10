Central Oregon has become such a hotbed for freeride mountain biking that two of the sport’s biggest stars call Bend home.
And both are featured in the new mountain bike film “Accomplice,” by Teton Gravity Research, which will screen at Bend’s Tower Theatre July 17-18.
Born and raised in Bend, Carson Storch, 27, appears in the film riding trails, jumps and features throughout Central Oregon, including his own backyard.
Storch’s friend and mentor Cam McCaul, 34, who moved to Bend in 2014 from Santa Cruz, California, has a segment in the film riding with his younger brother, Tyler, along the steep, rugged terrain of southern Utah.
“It’s all about riding with your friends and the connections that you share,” Storch says. “It’s different riders from around the world, riding kind of everywhere, with different riding styles. … It’s pretty cool for me to be able to wake up in my own bed, and film a part that represents what Bend’s all about and how much riding we have access to.”
The film includes segments in India, Europe, Canada, and all over the United States. (Freeride is a discipline of mountain biking that focuses on jumps, tricks, style and technical trail features.)
A 2011 graduate of Summit High School, Storch grew up riding dirt bikes and mountain bikes in Central Oregon. Occasionally he would make a trip down to Santa Cruz to ride the renowned dirt jumps in the area. That’s where his longtime friendship with McCaul started.
“I was pretty stoked when he moved here because he’s like a childhood hero of mine,” Storch says of McCaul. “He’s a legend in the sport.”
McCaul says he is proud of Storch for all his accomplishments, including taking a successful freeride competition career and transitioning into starring in mountain bike films.
“He’s one of my main riding buddies,” McCaul says. “He’s been in so many huge films that have taken him all over the world. He’s respected throughout the industry, and he’s been able to keep a level head.”
While McCaul does not compete anymore, he makes a living by promoting his sponsors as a rider through social media and especially YouTube, on which he posts weekly videos. He also does commentary for major freeride contests, including the Red Bull Rampage, staged each October in Virgin, Utah.
McCaul’s wife grew up in Central Oregon, and they decided to move to Bend to raise their two daughters, now ages 6 and 3.
“This place just continues to get better and better for riding,” McCaul says. “We have a really good scene, everything from mellow trail riding to Bachelor. There’s some aggressive stuff as well. It’s a pretty ideal pastime during this (coronavirus pandemic). And it helps everybody clear their heads.”
Storch says he has been spending time on the Oregon Coast, working with the Tillamook Offroad Trail Alliance on a new public trail system near Tierra Del Mar. The shuttle bike park is being built on 50,000 acres of Department of Forestry land right off the beach.
Storch compares the area to some of the downhill mountain biking trails in British Columbia.
“It’s some of the best terrain and dirt I’ve ever ridden,” he says. “It’s been sweet to find a place like that and find a whole new area with different terrain and a different climate. It’s a whole different world of riding bikes — the wet, and loamy, rooty, steep stuff. It’s kind of cool to drive four hours and be in Canada, pretty much.”
But Storch has been riding and filming closer to home, too.
McCaul and Storch both enjoy riding at the Mt. Bachelor Bike Park, the Lair freeride area, and the Slalom Play Loop at Phil’s Trailhead, among many other areas.
“There’s a lot of potential for safe progression,” Storch says. “There’s a big freeride mountain biking movement in Bend, and it’s been growing quickly over the past few years.”
It helps that two of the most acclaimed riders in the sport live in Central Oregon.
