Hosmer Lake is one of the most popular lakes in the Cascades for kayaking. The water on the lake, about 40 miles west of Bend, is so clear that paddlers can watch brook and rainbow trout swimming near their boats. Add to that the dramatic views of South Sister, Broken Top and Mount Bachelor, and Hosmer is simply one of the best places to paddle in the Central Oregon Cascades, maybe in all of Oregon. Kayakers should take care to watch for fly anglers on the lake and not paddle through their fishing lines.
Directions: From Bend, take Century Drive and Cascade Lakes Highway past Mount Bachelor about 13 miles to milepost 35. Turn left onto paved Road 4625 at the East Elk Lake/Hosmer Lake sign. After one mile, take a right turn toward the boat ramp.
