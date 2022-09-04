The Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association will host its annual Hunter’s Sight-In Workshops on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the COSSA Range each day.
Range officers will provide technical assistance to adjust scope or iron sights and help tune rifles for the fall deer and elk hunting seasons. Targets, shooting benches and a covered firing line are provided. There is a $7 fee per gun for non-members and $5 for members. Bring eye and ear protection.
To find COSSA, travel east on Highway 20 toward Burns. COSSA Shooting Park is located ½ mile past milepost 24 on the north side of the highway. For more information, contact Bill Lewis at 541-480-4695.
The Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association (COSSA) exists to provide shooting sports enthusiasts with a place to enjoy organized rifle, shotgun and pistol events.
COSSA has hosted several national events including the USPSA, IPSC and the SASS Oregon State Championships. COSSA has classes for all types of shooting including for women and youth. For more information, visit www.cossapark.com.
