The Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association will host its annual Hunter’s Sight-In Workshops on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the COSSA Range each day.

Range officers will provide technical assistance to adjust scope or iron sights and help tune rifles for the fall deer and elk hunting seasons. Targets, shooting benches and a covered firing line are provided. There is a $7 fee per gun for non-members and $5 for members. Bring eye and ear protection.

