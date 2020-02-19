Hoodoo is not the biggest ski resort in Central Oregon, but it certainly has charm. Some locals refer to Hoodoo Ski Area as steep, deep and cheap. The resort on Santiam Pass near Sisters is scheduled to be open Thursdays through Sundays through winter and early spring. Thrifty Thursday lift tickets are only $25. Other days, the regular price for adults is $56. Hoodoo sits at 4,668 feet in elevation and is about an hour drive from Bend.
Getting there: From Bend, travel northwest along U.S. Highway 20 through Sisters to Santiam Pass for about 50 miles. The entrance to Hoodoo is on the left.
— Mark Morical, The Bulletin
