SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
Hoodoo offers free lift tickets Thursday
Hoodoo Ski Area near Sisters will offer free lift tickets for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for guests who donate a minimum of four non-perishable food items, according to a news release.
All food donations will go to La Pine Community Kitchen, which provides free food and clothing to those in need. In 2020, La Pine Community Kitchen served more than 300,000 pounds of food and 26,000 hot lunches, according to the release.
Hoodoo is also currently offering discounted 2021-22 season passes for purchase at skihoodoo.com. An adult season pass, good for the rest of this season and all of next season, is $479. The sale ends Sunday, April 18.
For more information, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or visit skihoodoo.com.
—Bulletin staff report
