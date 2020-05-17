The Homestead Park Bike Pump Track, which opened in fall 2018, fills a need for Redmond-area BMX and mountain bike enthusiasts. The half-acre pump track includes banked turns and jumps, and riders use their legs to pump their way over the features. The land on which the new pump track was built just south of St. Charles Redmond, flanked by an irrigation canal to the west and U.S. Highway 97 to the east, was formerly a dirt jump area. For the new park, dirt jumps and rollers were built up and then asphalt was laid over them. Bordering the asphalt track is artificial turf, allowing for a soft landing in case of a tumble. The pump track is ridable for bikers of all ages and skill levels. Most types of bikes work well there, too, including BMX bikes, dirt jumpers and mountain bikes.
—Mark Morical, The Bulletin
