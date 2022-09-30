When chukar hunters gather, we talk about places like Juntura and Riverside and the Snake and the Owyhee, but there are chukar in Central Oregon too, in the lower Deschutes River canyon from Madras north to the Columbia.

Bird numbers are stable and good hunting can be found throughout the season, but access can be tricky. The first thing to do is study a BLM map and look for pockets of huntable public land.

