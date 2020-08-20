Hiking Tam Rim

The 5.3-mile round-trip hike to Tam McArthur Rim is one of my favorite hikes in Central Oregon. The outing includes 1,410 feet of elevation gain, and the high viewpoint sits at 7,730 feet and typically requires no more than three hours. And, of course, it includes the payoff of glorious Cascade views at the top of the long rim. The ride from Bend to the trailhead requires about an hour. The gravel, dirt road into Three Creek Lake is a little bumpy, but the hike is well worth the drive.
Directions: From downtown Sisters, turn south onto Elm Street. Elm Street turns into Forest Road 16. Follow this road for about 15 miles to a fork in the road about a mile after the pavement ends. Stay right at the fork on FS-16 and continue for about 0.8 mile to the trailhead. There is a small parking lot at the entrance to Driftwood Campground, and parking is available on either side of the road.
Features: This 5.3-mile out-and-back hike is relatively easy, though steep in some places, and includes views of numerous Cascade peaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.