Black Butte is not necessarily an incredibly demanding or spectacular hike, but it is quite popular. You can see many Cascade peaks from the top of the butte. The road to the upper trailhead is rough and slow going. The 4-mile (round trip) hike starts in the trees, then takes hikers along the southern edge of Black Butte with a glorious view of the Three Sisters. The trail wraps around the butte to reveal dramatic views of Mount Jefferson and the sprawling High Desert. Signs on the summit help hikers identify the surrounding peaks.
