I picked up a pair of hitchhikers on 3rd Street in Bend (I'm not talking about ticks this time), and neither of them seemed to know the other. The guy asked what I knew about panning for gold and the girl wanted to tell me she had read "The River Why." And isn't that like all the people that come to Central Oregon?

One of the funny things I've noticed is on places like East Lake or Paulina or on Crane Prairie or Lava Lake, the fishermen stream back to the launch for happy hour. It's not because they caught so many fish, it's because they have dinner reservations at a brewpub in Bend. They leave the lake at the exact moment the fishing is getting good. Nothing wrong with not catching fish, except not catching fish.

Gary Lewis is the host of "Frontier Unlimited TV" and author of "Fishing Central Oregon," "Fishing Mount Hood Country" and other titles. Contact Gary at www.garylewisoutdoors.com

