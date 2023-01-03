Remember back to 1960? Me neither. I wasn't even a twinkle in my daddy's eye in the rear view mirror of that '56 BelAir convertible yet. But in 1960 there were only about 200 cougars in the state of Oregon. Something had to be done. Prior to 1967, cougars were classified as predators and were unprotected and sometimes killed in bounty programs. The Oregon State Game Commission gave the animal game mammal status and subsequent protection in the year of the Summer of Love.

That same game commission that protected the mountain lion; the agency that brought them back from near extirpation in the state, has overseen the recovery of the cougar through the advent of Measure 18 in 1994 (which banned hunting with hounds), up through today, with scientific management, using scientist/biologists to monitor and manage cougar populations. Today, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates cougar numbers at more than 6,600 animals. That's a wildlife success story if I ever heard one.

