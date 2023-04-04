You say you don't like wild meat? I hear this all the time. Often from people who have never even tried wild meat. How would you know?

Have you eaten kudu steaks at a river camp where the antelope feed out in the orange groves? Have you harvested a wild boar from a macadamia plantation? Or sat down to a platter of fried bobwhite quail in an Alabama kitchen? Or caught a wild salmon and eaten a fillet cooked over a fire? Or fried moose tenderloins with butter and chanterelles? Or savored ruffed grouse sautéed in butter with spinach and wild mushrooms?

Gary Lewis is the host of "Frontier Unlimited TV" and author of "Fishing Central Oregon," "Fishing Mount Hood Country" and other titles. Contact Gary at www.garylewisoutdoors.com

