You say you don't like wild meat? I hear this all the time. Often from people who have never even tried wild meat. How would you know?
Have you eaten kudu steaks at a river camp where the antelope feed out in the orange groves? Have you harvested a wild boar from a macadamia plantation? Or sat down to a platter of fried bobwhite quail in an Alabama kitchen? Or caught a wild salmon and eaten a fillet cooked over a fire? Or fried moose tenderloins with butter and chanterelles? Or savored ruffed grouse sautéed in butter with spinach and wild mushrooms?
At the risk of offending my friends who are chickens and cows, you guys are boring.
Twenty-five years ago, I came home from an elk hunt and announced to the family we were only going to eat wild meat from this moment forward. That was after another season of failing as a bow hunter. I was going back to rifle hunting because the way of the archer had taught me what I needed to know.
My wife took a package of bacon out of the refrigerator and looked at it and said, "Well, you're going to have to start bringing home more animals." We agreed to keep buying bacon. Because bacon only seems to come from the grocery store.
It was a long journey from hunter education class to hunter with a full freezer.
It's food the way nature provides it: clean and free from additives, hormone injections, food coloring and antibiotics.
Through the '90s my family could count on deer meat in the freezer once every couple of years. I read everything I could get about deer and elk, joined hunting organizations and tried to make connections.
Mostly, I was just a bad hunter. I walked too much. I hunted in places elk didn't go. After I learned a bit about the foods deer eat and the foods elk eat (they're different), and where they go to rest and where they hide from hunting pressure, I learned to be selective about when and where I hunted. And with whom I hunted. I learned to sit in one good place.
The first couple of years we had two or three weeks between when we ran out of meat and the beginning of the next deer season. That's what vegetables are for. But after that we had a rhythm. Our daughters — Tiffany, Jennifer and Mikayla — hunted deer, bear, elk and antelope, and sometimes my wife hunted. The years we tagged elk, we had plenty of meat in the freezer.
Blacktail deer gets its flavor from the poison oak, from the blackberries, from the kelp on the beach. Out here in the desert, it's bitterbrush and mountain mahogany that gives the mule deer its zing. And if we bring home a whitetail, chances are it was eating rutabagas and sugar beets and finished on acorns.
Great taste is about keeping meat clean, carrying a ground cloth and game bags and putting the cuts on ice. And sometimes in marinades.
It's easy to get hung up on: I don't know how to clean a deer, I don't know how to butcher a deer, I don't know how to cook deer meat.
Your ancestors learned how to do it. And every time there was a new generation, they learned again. It is not hard to do. Every time some one processes a deer for the first time, it's the first time they did it. This, and foraging, picking berries, and gathering mushrooms. It's elemental. It's foundational. It's real.
It helps to have a mentor. To read books, look at diagrams, watch videos.
Last year about this time my friend Amy called and asked if I would mentor her on her hunting journey. Late in October, Amy and Merrilee and my friend Erin Sandberg hunted together on a farm near Roseburg.
I wasn't there when they tagged their deer, but I was in the barn when Amy field-dressed the animal and skinned it. I told her she could take her deer to the butcher down the road and pick up the meat in a couple of weeks in nice freezer-wrapped packages marked burger, backstrap and tenderloin, but she said she was going to do it herself.
We loaded the carcass into the back of her sport utility vehicle. She called me the next day. She said she got home, hauled the deer into the kitchen and got one of her grown daughters to help her put it on the counter where she began to debone the meat. Before she was finished she had cut the backstraps into butterfly steaks and filleted out the tenderloin. The next day she made sausage with the grinder she picked up on the way home.
Her girls had never seen their mom like this before. She looked at them and said, "This is what we do now."
And we buy bacon.
