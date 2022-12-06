Blacktail hunting, they say, is better when it's wetter, but I still would rather be skinning a buck in the barn when the storm hits.
I bolted a round into the chamber and checked the safety, looked west to see how much time I had before the sun went over the horizon.
With the blind tucked up under a tree and 100 yards of oaks before the blackberries started, there was a lot of ground to watch.
Restless, I eased out of the blind, walked down through the oaks and peered through the tall firs and cedars into the meadow beyond along the river.
There was rain coming and another storm with it. Deer season had ended the day before, but I had a Willamette any-deer tag in my pocket, which extended my hunt into February. I had no intention of waiting that long. With the drop in temperature, bucks would be chasing does. All I had to do was sit in one good place. But I wanted to move, and this time, I gave in.
It was obvious where deer were bedding on this small farm, in the steep slopes in the blackberries and in the tangles of hawthorns.
A week earlier my friend Jim tagged his first buck. Now it was my turn.
Crossing a fence, a narrow track led toward the west parallel to the river below. This had been the land of the Molalla people before the first settlers cut trees for their cabins along these banks in the late 1840s.
Wearing deerskins, adorned with flicker feathers and blue jay, they would have hunted these blacktails with a storm coming.
One of their encampments must have been near to where I hunted. By this time of year they would have moved into winter camps where they lived in houses built of slab cedar and hemlock bark tied to a gabled pole frame. Inside, the house would have been excavated with a lower floor and covered with hides and mats. Dirt would have been banked outside to protect against the cold. A fire would have burned inside with a smoke hole at the top.
Now with 20 minutes of legal light left, I turned back east along the narrow path and ended up at the gate again. Up the hill to the left was the blind, and to the right oak trees, a broken ancient apple tree and a line of blackberries. A waxing gibbous moon peered through the branches of a tall oak.
A deer stepped out of the blackberries and I saw it for a buck without having to look through the binocular. But I lifted the bino and saw its muscled shoulders, rut-swollen neck, tall antlers with two points on one side and three on the other. Broadside.
I rested the Nosler Model 21 on the gate, guessed the range at 85 yards and anchored the crosshair in the pocket. The rifle bucked, the deer spun, trotted along the blackberries and turned back as if to step into the brush then walked around in a circle and went down. I walked up on it in the failing light and admired a fine blacktail, grown fat on apples, blackberries and hawthorns.
There was a tanner that lived here in the 1800s, a Molalla native named Henry Yelkus, and if I had taken this buck in those days, I would have brought him the hide and we would have agreed on a price.
Under the light of the moon, I field-dressed the animal and, with help from the landowner, was able to get the buck into a barn.
The rain started at midnight and I finished skinning the deer in the morning with the wind whipping through the barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.