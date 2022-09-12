PRINEVILLE — The best freeride mountain bikers in the world did not disappoint in Central Oregon, putting on a high-flying show in front of hundreds of spectators at the Flying Blind Dirt Park.
The Natural Selection Proving Grounds Super Finals on Saturday featured a stacked field of the world’s 30 top men and women in freeride mountain biking linking creative lines through massive wooden features and gigantic dirt jumps, gaps and berms.
Canadian Brett Rheeder soundly marked his comeback to competition and Camila Noguiera of Argentina defended her title from 2021, putting down the best runs to win the competition. In the third edition of Proving Grounds, riders blended big-mountain freeriding with slopestyle tricks in a choose-your-own-adventure-style course.
This year’s Proving Grounds course featured an updated design by Bend’s Kyle Jameson, and Cam McCaul. Riders were judged on the difficulty of their tricks, style, execution and amplitude. Competitors got two runs each, with their best score counting.
Rheeder, of Mount Albert, Ontario, arrived in Central Oregon last week to support girlfriend Casey Brown, and seeing the course decided to enter as a wild card for his first contest appearance in nearly three years. He qualified in first on Thursday, then scored a 93.25 in his first run in Saturday's Super Finals to win the event. Rheeder's winning run included two backflips and several spinning tricks.
“Seeing everyone again and seeing freeride mountain biking right now, all the spectators, everyone here — that’s the most important thing and that’s the reason I came, so the win, that’s the cherry on top of the whole experience,” Rheeder said.
Dylan Stark, of San Pedro, California, finished second with a 92.25, and Bienvenido Aguado Alba of Spain was third with a 91.25. Sweden's Emil Johansson finished fourth (90) and Bend's Carson Storch, who won the 2021 Proving Grounds, finished fifth (88.5)
In the women’s field, last year’s winner Camila Noguiera returned confident and ready to go big. She left it all on the course, tackling huge features from top-to-bottom and was the lone woman to hit the 26-foot Bomber Drop at the bottom.
“I wanted to do something gnarly and was looking for the last big drop," Noguiera said. "I’m strong and can do big things and that’s what I did. My focus was on doing a huge line with the biggest features.”
She earned the top women’s score of 82.75. Canada's Brown finished second (80.5) and New Zealand's Vinny Armstrong was third (78.75). Vaea Verbeeck, also of Canada, took fourth (75.5) and Australia's Harriet Burbidge-Smith finished fifth (61.75).
The brainchild of snowboarder Travis Rice and shared vision with the broader snowboarding community, the Natural Selection Tour showcases the world’s top riders from Olympians to big mountain film icons all competing on the world’s most exciting naturally enhanced terrain. This past spring, the Natural Selection Tour partnered with Proving Grounds to support freeride mountain biking’s rider-driven revolution. Proving Grounds was the first bike event under the newly-formed partnership.
Storch, who was born and raised in Bend and has become one of the biggest names in freeride mountain biking, was excited to compete in Central Oregon against the world's best in his sport.
“What Natural Selection has done for snowboarding is amazing, it’s really fun to watch,” Storch said. “It kind of captures the essence of snowboarding. And what we’re doing on this side with freeride mountain biking and the Proving Grounds Tour, it’s so similar to what they’ve done with Natural Selection and that’s kind of why they merged. It’s kind of exciting to establish the sport of freeride in an event series. It’ll be really good for the growth of our sport for sure.”
The Proving Grounds one-hour show streams starting Sept. 23 at noon on NaturalSelectionTour.com and will air on ESPN2 on Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.