The Humpy hasn't ever imitated any trout food well, but it is an extremely worthy fly in my journals, going back to the early '80s. They are ugly and almost cry out for improvement. I guess that is why there are so many Humpy variants. And this one combines so many great features, it demands attention.
First is the profile. The shellback is made of foam, not deer hair, so it lasts longer. The wing is white, which shows up in the riffle. The legs steady the fly and add life and realism. And the thorax? It's peacock, which makes this fly even more fishier. Now tie up several.
Tie the Para Humpy Rubberlegs on a No. 8-14 long dry-fly hook. For the tail, use black deer hair. Tie in a black 2 mm foam shell case. Build up the body with black floss then tie down the shell case. Next, tie in speckled rubber legs and leave them a little long. Tie in a split poly wing then wrap the peacock herl thorax and finish with black hackle tied para style.
