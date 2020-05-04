Beginning in June, ants, beetles, hoppers and crickets may be on the menu. The Peacock Chubby is a good choice when no other hatch is in evidence and trout are opportunistic. And the foam-constructed dry is a good place to hang a dropper, perhaps a tiny Lightning Bug or a No. 16 Pheasant Tail.
Fish the Chubbies in lakes when the fish are cruising, actively hitting the surface. Prospect with the Peacock Chubby Chernobyl, especially for cutthroats in Snake River tributaries and for high lake brookies.
Tie the Peacock Chubby Chernobyl on a No. 8-14 dry fly hook. For the tail, use peacock Krystal Flash. Wrap the thorax with UV peacock Lightning Dub. Shape the over body with black 2mm foam. For the rubber legs, use speckled olive. Finish with white poly wing and rubber antennae.
