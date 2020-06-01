When planning a trip to fish mountain and desert streams, consider that the fish will be eating terrestrials and if the fish are pressured in any way, they will likely have seen many variations on the grasshopper. You can bet they eat crickets. And crickets are a favorite food for bluegill and crappie, too. Tie up a few and fish them this summer.
On a lot of days, a dry fly can outfish any sort of live bait and this Para Cricket is a good bet. Made with deer hair and sporting rubber legs, it will float better than a real cricket and will last a lot longer too.
Tie the Para Cricket on a No. 10-14 dry fly hook. For the tail, use black deer hair. Use black dubbing for the body and peacock dubbing for the thorax. Tie in black rubber legs then a black deer hair wing. For the post, use white poly and finish with a black hackle tied parachute style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.