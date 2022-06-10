For nine months of the year, the Deschutes River through Bend’s Old Mill District is a tranquil, picturesque waterway dotted with an occasional paddle boarder or kayaker enjoying the peace and quiet while sometimes maneuvering around a lone duck or gaggle of geese.
But between now and Labor Day, the water between Riverbend and Drake parks takes on a new role as a playground of slow-moving, multicolored inner tubes, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and other flotation devices guided by 250,00-plus people looking to cool off and partake in one of Bend’s signature summer activities.
Floating the river is on the summer calendar for just about every local and visitor. Trust me and learn from past failure: Plan ahead, respect the wild river for what it is, and have fun as intended.
For starters, parking near a river put-in spot will be more challenging than ever unless you’re planning to float first thing in the morning or catching a late-day sunset. And traffic near the river should be avoided to keep time on the water as the top adventure. Remember, Shevlin-Hixon Drive— the road that connects the Bend Whitewater Park and Riverbend Park — is also home to Hayden Homes Amphitheater, which has a packed concert season underway.
The good news is Bend Park & Recreation’s Park and Float seasonal parking location is back this year and absolutely your best option for an easy way to get your day started on the right track.
Park and Float, located across from The Pavilion on Simpson Avenue and Bradbury Way, opens June 18 and operates through Labor Day. Parking is free, and you’ll have access to tube rentals and the Ride the River Shuttle. Free life jackets are also available from our partners at Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe. (The life jackets are also available from Tumalo Creek’s setup at Riverbend Park.)
The Ride the River Shuttle starts and ends at Park and Float with buses departing every 15-20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our friends at Cascades East Transit, who run the shuttle, say you can avoid some of the larger crowds if you choose to float between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or later between 4 and 7 p.m.
If you don’t need a rental tube and want to float on your own device, consider the vessel and whether it’s truly water worthy. The cute flamingo float might sound like a fun way to enjoy the river, but if you plan on riding it through the rocky rapids of the fish ladder, there’s a better chance than not your pink pal will meet its demise on the lava rocks.
Durable inner tubes are the best and safest bet, so long as you don’t tether a bunch of them together trying to create a rubber flotilla of river rats. Tethering with bungee cords or ropes can entangle and are dangerous, so hold hands, the old-fashioned way. (If you must float on an animal, we’ve learned through trial and error the inflatable alligator might be an acceptable option.)
For your feet, flip-flops are the wrong choice because they can easily get swept away and lost forever in the form of river trash. Countless flops (or maybe they’re flips) are part of the 1,500 pounds of trash collected each year at the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council’s river clean-up event. My family is considering signing up for this year’s cleanup on July 30: Maybe I’ll find the missing flop from 2021.
And finally, the Deschutes River isn’t Bourbon Street. Not only is drinking while floating illegal, it’s incredibly dangerous considering the river is a wild body of water with often unseen changing conditions. There are no lifeguards on duty, so know your and your child’s abilities before getting in.
I know firsthand that floating the Deschutes River is the perfect way to experience Bend in the summer.
So have fun, be safe and float on. And learn more at bendwhitewaterpark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.