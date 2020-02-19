Just northwest of Sisters, the Metolius is perhaps best known for its superb dry-fly fishing in the summertime. But many anglers find it difficult to stay away during the offseason, and the most hardy of them make their way to the Metolius even through the winter. The Metolius, restricted to catch-and-release fly fishing, is closed upstream of Allingham Bridge until late May. But until then, that leaves about 20 miles of river available for fishing, some of the best of which is located on the stretch between Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery and Bridge 99. The river is home to native rainbow trout, bull trout, kokanee and whitefish. Rainbows on the Metolius average about 14 to 15 inches long, while the bull trout average 6 to 7 pounds. Both species will be mostly in deeper pools through the winter.
Directions: From Bend, take U.S. Highway 20 west through Sisters. Ten miles west of Sisters turn right onto County Route 14, following signs to Camp Sherman and the Metolius River.
— Mark Morical, The Bulletin
