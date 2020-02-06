Starting from rushing springs, the Fall River flows northeast for 8 miles through pine forest and grassy meadows before it empties into the Deschutes River between Sunriver and La Pine. The Fall River is a special place to spend the day, regardless of the quality of the fishing. The gentle stream winds through the Deschutes National Forest. Because the Fall River has consistent temperatures as a spring-fed river, fishing during the winter and early spring typically remains good.
Directions: From Bend, drive south on U.S. Highway 97. Take the Fall River turn 18 miles south of Bend and follow signs to S. Century Drive and Forest Road 42. Turn left onto Road 4360 about 3 miles west of the Deschutes River to access Fall River near the falls.
Main catch: Rainbow trout and brown trout.
