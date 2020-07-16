East of La Pine in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, Paulina Lake typically offers good fishing for a variety of species. Brown trout, rainbow trout and kokanee are stocked in Paulina Lake by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. There is no natural fish production in Paulina Lake or nearby East Lake because the water bodies have no tributaries, according to the ODFW. (Paulina and East lakes were formed from snowmelt, rainwater and hot springs in the Newberry Caldera after the collapse of Mount Newberry some 10,000 years ago, according to the Forest Service.) Directions: From Bend, drive south on U.S. Highway 97 for about 22 miles. Turn east on Route 21 and travel 13 miles to Paulina Lake.
