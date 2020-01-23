Fatbiking at Wanoga Sno-park west of Bend has surged in popularity over the last few years. Fatbikes typically perform better on packed-down snow than on several inches of fresh powder. The bikes wider tires (typically 3.8 to 5 inches wide versus 2.25 inches for standard mountain bike tires) allow for better traction in snow. The groomed fatbiking trails at Wanoga include a few different loop options. The Central Oregon Trail Alliance has a winter grooming permit from the Deschutes National Forest. Snowshoers and cross-country skiers are allowed on the trails as well, which start near the sledding area at Wanoga. Fatbikes are also allowed on snowshoe trails and groomed snowmobile trails in Central Oregon, but they are prohibited at nordic ski areas such as Meissner Sno-park and the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center.
Directions: Travel about 14 miles southwest of Bend along Century Drive to Wanoga Sno-park on the left. The fatbike trails start near the sledding area.
— Mark Morical, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.