“You’re going to hook a runner,” Al Bagley told me early that morning.

It happened in late afternoon. The fish hit like a sledgehammer. At the end of the swing, I let the fly, an articulated leech, hang down-current for about 30 seconds in the shade under the trees, and when the steelhead felt the hook, it ran downstream like a freight train, burning through the fly line and into the backing.

Gary Lewis is the host of “Frontier Unlimited TV” and author of “Fishing Central Oregon,” “Fishing Mount Hood Country” and other titles. Contact Gary at www.garylewisoutdoors.com

