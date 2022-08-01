“You’re going to hook a runner,” Al Bagley told me early that morning.
It happened in late afternoon. The fish hit like a sledgehammer. At the end of the swing, I let the fly, an articulated leech, hang down-current for about 30 seconds in the shade under the trees, and when the steelhead felt the hook, it ran downstream like a freight train, burning through the fly line and into the backing.
Down through the riffle, down through the next hole and into the next riffle, the fish was so deep in the backing I thought for a moment that it might take all my line. In the water to my waist, I ran, stumbled, fell in up to my chest, got up, fell again, clutched at branches with my left hand, tried to keep the rod tip up with my right. I got my feet back under me, reeled hard, gained back some line and when I lost contact with the bottom again, I saw the sole from my right boot float away and past me, torn off on a rock.
Some 300 yards downstream, out of the water now, I caught up to the fly line and the fish where it held in a riffle. As soon as I could see the leader knot, the fish took off on another run and snapped the 10-pound tippet. I never saw that steelhead, but I will never forget it. I reeled in and walked back up to the truck where Al Bagley was waiting for me. He had told me it was going to happen, that I was going to hook a runner. I landed three that day and lost two others. That was November, 2002. Almost 20 years ago.
As of July 27, this year, the counters at Bonneville Dam have logged 41,448 steelhead over the dam, which is close to the 10-year average of 42,820 fish. If you have been paying any attention over the last 10 years, you know the 10-year average is nothing special. By this time in 2021, 13,648 fish had scraped over the dam and the Deschutes was later closed to steelhead fishing. In 2020, 32,333 had passed from the lower Columbia into the Bonneville pool by this time in July. In 2019, we were at 22,545 and in 2018, the number was 29,801 as of July 27.
Twenty years ago, the cumulative steelhead passage by July 27 was 124,582. In the intervening years we have seen the numbers go up and down, but in the last five years the steelhead returns have been in steep decline coincident with warmer flows out of the PGE project at Round Butte Dam. And when the Deschutes water is the same temperature as the Columbia River, some of those up-running steelhead keep going instead of making the right turn into the Deschutes.
Mia Sheppard, of Maupin-based Little Creek Outfitters, was rafting on the Deschutes last week and said the water temperature seemed colder than at this time last year and there was less algae and lots of caddis. Our heavy spring rainfall has no doubt helped keep water temperatures down, which is good for trout and steelhead.
In the last week, PGE is reportedly releasing cooler water at Pelton.
At the same time, we are seeing a record return of sockeye salmon in the Columbia and good numbers of summer chinook, which points to good ocean conditions. Those of us watching steelhead numbers over Bonneville are hoping the historically cold waters of the Deschutes and the John Day will be colder than the Columbia, offering thermal sanctuary in summer heat.
One of the benchmarks ODFW has been watching is the number of wild steelhead over Bonneville, looking for a data point of 9,900 unclipped fish in the month of July. We hit that number on July 23, which means ODFW will open the Deschutes for steelhead Aug. 15 through Sept. 15. If the August goal numbers are reached, the river may be open for steelhead beyond that.
Amy Hazel, of Deschutes Angler in Maupin, said she was out in the river early last Thursday teaching a client how to cast a Spey rod.
“It was nice after having a year of the river being closed, to be standing in the water with a bit of yarn on the end of the line, knowing in less than a month we can be fishing for them finally,” Hazel said.
Last fall we fished on the Warm Springs side with my friend Elke Littleleaf Kirk, of Littleleaf Guides. Instead of fishing for steelhead, we sized-down fly-fishing for trout with 3-weight Spey rods. I couldn’t help but contrast how the river had changed since the first day I fished with Al Bagley.
Why are there smallmouth bass in the lower Deschutes now when the river used to be too cold? Why are warmwater walleyes caught in the Deschutes up to nine miles from the mouth? Some of the answers are offered by the Deschutes River Alliance (deschutesriveralliance.org), pointing at the surface water withdrawal at Round Butte Dam where agriculturally polluted Crooked River water is discharged downstream.
“You live on this river because of steelhead,” Amy Hazel said. “To watch the river flow by and not be able to fish it has been heartbreaking. We have to keep fighting for the Deschutes.”
It’s a good time to make time for steelhead fishing. If the numbers hold, if the Deschutes is cold, we could have steelhead fishing again as in days of old.
