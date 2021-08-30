Tracks at water. Prints in soft, cracked mud.
It starts at water's edge where a deer bends its neck to lap and lift its head to look at its surroundings. It turns and walks back into the brush.
We find tracks a day or a week later. Perhaps the sign was left in the dark, the buck traveling two miles in these thirsty times from its afternoon bed, to feed, then, with the rising moon, to drink. For this I carry a tape measure.
In most years a buck beds about a half-mile from water, but when water holes are dry deer may travel long distances to drink.
A mature muley's tracks tend to measure 2 7/8 inches or longer and more than one good buck will use a water hole or a set of water holes.
When scouting, try to identify every seep, catch basin or check dam that may hold a few mouthfuls of water. This may take some driving or hiking and leaning down to measure tracks in the mud. If there is a fresh buck track, there is a buck nearby, somewhere within a mile of the water.
Deer need water, feed, bedding cover and escape habitat. By looking at a topographic map and aerial photos (or Google Earth), it is easy to use process of elimination to sort out bedding areas. Look for slopes where rim rocks and boulders, small trees or downed logs can provide a little shade, two-thirds of the way to the top where rising thermals bring the scent and a buck can watch for danger approaching from below or hear the crunch beneath a stealthy foot or paw.
A buck might bed in its feeding area or select a spot further away, but it is important for the hunter to identify the eats. In October, the best twiggy browse begins to turn from green to red or purple, making it easy to pick out small patches of feed from the silvered sage.
One October I teamed up with a high school football player who made it to camp late on a Friday night. We stayed up talking about the kind of a buck we would be looking for and I followed his lead because he had grown up hunting this ground.
In the morning, on opening day on public land we looked through the long glass and located five bucks and a doe in a small patch of bitterbrush. The deer were close to a road and as we began to plot our approach, two hunters in a small pickup passed by them within 40 yards without seeing a flick of an ear or the tips of antlers.
Hayden called the play and we walked right in on top of the deer with the wind in our faces. Three were forked horns or 2x3s, one was a 3x3 and the biggest was a crab-clawed 4x4 with antlers that would have taped 24-inches wide. When we scrolled over the top, the two biggest bucks were less than 40 yards from us, broadside. It would have been easy to fill our tags the first hour of daylight, but we turned on our heels.
Later in the day we measured the biggest buck's tracks at 2 7/8 inches.
Every season now, hunting new spots each year, I challenge myself to find one good place, to set up and try to wait out the biggest buck, see him when he moves and then make a plan.
When it's time to execute a play, the stalk might require a hike of a mile or more, keeping wind in the face, resisting the urge to peek at the deer.
Keep inside the tree line. Never cross a skyline. Move from boulder to boulder or juniper to juniper. No need to be in a hurry.
It was a Friday when I rolled back into deer camp. Hayden was under the lights at a football game in John Day, but there was still an hour of daylight left.
I hadn't counted on beeves, but they were there, black Angus, a herd of 50 mother cows and calves. Jittery, rolling the whites of their eyes at me when I went under the barbed wire. I whispered to them. A stampede would kill my chances.
Beyond the cattle I could see a few scattered junipers, a patch of mountain mahogany. At the edge of the herd, I ghosted from tree to tree to one last tree. And beyond it, the canyon, and the blocky shape of a big buck, broadside to me in bitterbrush. A quick confirmation of antlers with the binocular; the rangefinder said 252 yards. I took a rest on a juniper limb, dialed the scope to 7-power, slipped the safety to "fire" and squeezed the trigger.
I tied my tag on a mature 4x4 buck, then knelt to measure its front hoof, stretching the tape to 3 1/4 inches. The next day Hayden said he had not seen the buck before, we guessed it had pushed down out of the high country in the last couple of days.
It was a good reminder, scouting never stops, even in the course of a 12-day season, when a big buck's tracks may show up at a waterhole for the first time.
