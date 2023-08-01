Selective cutting of junipers can help mule deer by providing more water and sunlight for browse. Deschutes County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. All the forces that negatively impact wildlife — solar farms, tract housing developments, fencing, roads, loss of bitterbrush stands, poaching and predators — are at work in Deschutes County.
Gary Lewis/For The Bulletin
A bachelor herd of mule deer bucks feed in a patch of bitterbrush on private land in Deschutes County.
Gary Lewis/For The Bulletin
Forked horns in velvet. This Upper Deschutes buck was feeding on bitterbrush.
There were precious few stumps, but I found one. An ancient monarch that had succumbed to the saw. I stood upon it and looked through the branches of junipers. And there between the juniper boughs, South Sister. And there, Middle Sister and North, and Broken Top, Washington and Jefferson.
We bought the property and the next time I sat on the stump. Once long ago these were stands of Ponderosa pines here, not juniper. When the pines were gone, the junipers had taken over. Scattered down through these 2½ acres were stands of choked-out bitterbrush, eking out a living in the shade of the junipers that not only took the water, but shaded the sun.
Over the next few months we cut 200 junipers on our 2½ acres. And when I mentioned it to Brian Ferry, the retired wildlife biologist from Redmond, he let me in on a secret.
“Every change you make to deer habitat in the high desert takes 40 years to see the results,” he said.
And now I understand what he meant.
That first spring when the bitterbrush saw daylight again, that most hardy and reliable of deer browse did not respond in the way I thought it would. It was only when we had another spring that I saw the huge response of the plant to the useable moisture and the sunlight. Instead of 6 inches of new growth, there was 18 inches of new growth, and mule deer tracks in our formerly barren patch of juniper ground. Fresh deer tracks every morning from the bucks and does that browsed in the moonlight.
We counted more than 400 junipers on our 2½ acres when we took possession in 2019. Since then we have turned 215 junipers into firewood. We look forward to the day some small Ponderosas grow on our property.
There is a move right now to add additional restrictions to Deschutes County lands to say what kinds of development can be allowed on what we know is mule deer winter range. Regardless of how that discussion plays out, there are things landowners large and small can do to turn their pieces of mule deer habitat to better deer habitat.
When I had a half-acre in town, I made it better for deer. If our half-acre and now my 2½ acres can be more productive for wildlife, so can someone else’s 5-acre parcel, or 25 acres, or 200 acres or 2,000 acres.
My friend Rance Kastor claims to have taken out more than six million junipers in his sojourn upon the high desert. And what I saw on his ranches was water flowing in creeks where water had not run in 50 years; reinvigorated browse, fields of wild rye and alfalfa where elk could be counted of a morning.
What happened in 2016 and 2017
The most recent mule deer crash happened in the back-to-back winters of 2016-17 and 2017-18 when we were hit with deep snows and prolonged cold. Deer died on the winter range. Deer died of starvation even as new growth was coming up in April.
What we halfway expected was a bounce back. But it was a flat kind of bounce. Not enough of a rebound in deer numbers to make most of us happy. Partly because of habitat loss, partly due to predators, partly to poaching. These are all things we can do something about. We want to help mule deer.
Counting deer
Last fall there was a push for what was being called a Goal 5 Inventory in Deschutes County. It sounded like what was being called for was an accurate count of mule deer in our part of the high desert. Made sense to a lot of us on that level. I was for it.
Then they started calling it a mule deer overlay. And then I understood. An overlay is an additional burden of regulations upon landowners and future landowners. Having fallen victim to a landscape overlay myself to the tune of $40,000 I didn’t have, I know what these things do. They raise the cost of living for all of us. If I thought additional regulations would help one additional mule deer fawn make it to maturity, I would be for this. What I see is a hollow gesture in the name of mule deer recovery. We can do better.
Count me against additional regulations. Count me for targeted predator management to take pressure off the does and fawns. Count me for stands of bitterbrush to feed the deer. For law enforcement to stop poaching.
Count me for more fawns. We can make a difference for deer in Deschutes County if we focus on the things that work for deer, that keep deer alive between winter and summer habitat, that help fawns grow up to be adult deer.
This is the desert. It’s going to take 40 years. Let’s start now.
Gary Lewis is the host of “Frontier Unlimited TV” and author of “Fishing Central Oregon,” “Fishing Mount Hood Country” and other titles. Contact Gary at www.garylewisoutdoors.com
