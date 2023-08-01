There were precious few stumps, but I found one. An ancient monarch that had succumbed to the saw. I stood upon it and looked through the branches of junipers. And there between the juniper boughs, South Sister. And there, Middle Sister and North, and Broken Top, Washington and Jefferson.

We bought the property and the next time I sat on the stump. Once long ago these were stands of Ponderosa pines here, not juniper. When the pines were gone, the junipers had taken over. Scattered down through these 2½ acres were stands of choked-out bitterbrush, eking out a living in the shade of the junipers that not only took the water, but shaded the sun.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gary Lewis is the host of “Frontier Unlimited TV” and author of “Fishing Central Oregon,” “Fishing Mount Hood Country” and other titles. Contact Gary at www.garylewisoutdoors.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.