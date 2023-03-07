Gerry_Photo by Tim Davis (@_timdavis_).jpg

Bend's Gerry Lopez.

 Tim Davis

The Gerry Lopez Big Wave Challenge returns to Mt. Bachelor on Saturday. This year marks the 11th year of the snowboard event hosted by legendary big-wave surfer Gerry Lopez, who lives in Bend.

Registration is now open for the one-day surf-inspired snowboard contest.

