The Gerry Lopez Big Wave Challenge returns to Mt. Bachelor on Saturday. This year marks the 11th year of the snowboard event hosted by legendary big-wave surfer Gerry Lopez, who lives in Bend.
Registration is now open for the one-day surf-inspired snowboard contest.
The 2023 Big Wave Challenge is open to the first 300 riders to register. Competitors can choose from four divisions.
Every year the creative course features a new set of waves. The 2023 course on the Midway Run off of the Pine Marten Lift will reflect notable surf breaks from around the world, utilizing sweeping banked corners, quarter pipes and spines. These wave-like features will link together through a flowing course, bringing the surf to the mountains.
The Big Wave Challenge will run in jam style format, meaning riders can take runs through the course as many times as they like during their division's allotted time. Judges will score competitors based on overall performance and impression. The top three riders from each division will be awarded prizes. Spectators are invited and encouraged to attend.
“Surfing and snowboarding are all about fun," Lopez says. "It’s the reason we love it and do it as much as we do. Sometimes, maybe oftentimes, things get in the way and we forget this basic truth. When we clear away all 'the other stuff,' what is really true is always there. This is what the Mt. Bachelor Big Wave Challenge is all about.”
Proceeds from this year’s Big Wave Challenge will benefit Pat Malendoski, who held an instrumental role in the early Big Wave Challenge days, applying his special terrain-park creation skills to building waves out of snow. Seven years ago, Malendoski was diagnosed with a glioblastoma and has since been battling the cancerous brain tumor.
