LOCAL RUNNING
Bend's King wins Horse Butte 10-miler
Bend's Max King, 41, won the Horse Butte 10-Miler trail run Saturday in 53 minutes, 16 seconds, maintaining a 5:20-mile pace in the event east of Bend.
Brian Whitfield, also of Bend, finished second in 57:07, and Bend's Thomas Morgan was third in 59:32.
Kristina Randrup, of Seattle, won the women's division in 1:09:38 and finished 15th overall. Bend's Erin Rudzinski was second (1:13:35) and Amy Jaggard, also of Bend, finished third (1:16:38).
The Horse Butte 10-Miler was staged on dirt singletrack southeast of Bend. The course was mostly uphill for the first five miles, and the remainder of the course was fairly flat.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runners started at 10-second intervals to maintain social distance. Face masks were required at the starting line, and runners were required to pull up their masks when social distancing was not possible.
The Horse Butte 10-Miler was not staged last year due to COVID, but was held as a virtual race.
—Bulletin staff report
