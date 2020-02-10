Mt. Bachelor opens Woodward Peace Park
Mt. Bachelor ski area announced the opening of Woodward Peace Park on Monday and the opportunity for guests to enter a user-generated-content contest to qualify for the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships, scheduled for April 22-26 at Bachelor.
According to a news release, Woodward Peace Park, a featured venue at Mt. Bachelor’s Woodward Mountain Park, is a unique, ever-evolving terrain park designed to maximize creativity and progression for skiers and snowboarders of all ages, intermediate to advanced. Only available at POWDR properties, Woodward Peace Park is now open at Mt. Bachelor, Killington in Vermont, Boreal in Tahoe, Woodward Park City in Utah, and Copper Mountain in Colorado. Woodward Peace Parks are open regularly, as conditions permit, with any regular lift ticket or season pass to the mountain.
Attendees at the 2019 Woodward Peace Park Championship at Boreal included Bend’s Ben Ferguson, as well as other noted snowriders Danny Davis, Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson, Mark McMorris, Scotty James, Rene Rinnekangas, Sebbe de Buck and Maddie Mastro.
The Woodward Peace Park Championships at Mt. Bachelor will unveil a five-day-only, custom-built course, designed and built in collaboration with Davis, the Peace Park founder and a Dew Tour and Olympic athlete, Snow Park Technologies, and the Woodward Mt. Bachelor terrain parks team.
To qualify for the 2020 Woodward Peace Park Championships, participants must enter a video contest that is open through April 1. Any rider or skier can submit a one-minute edit of himself or herself riding one of the Woodward Peace Parks using the #GoToPeacePark hashtag. The winner will be announced in early April and will receive an expenses-paid trip to the Woodward Peace Park Championships.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.