Last Chance Morales turned toward me and flicked a question with his eyes. He wanted me to tell him whether or not to shoot the jake.
We had called our way down the long hill, through the fir trees and out into this meadow under the oaks. It was opening day and Troy Rodakowski was the boss caller. I had hunted here before. The only thing I had succeeded in getting was poison oak and a tick bite.
We let our guard down and then Rodakowski made a series of yelps with his mouth call. Four or five gobblers fired back and it sounded like they were on the other side of the small hummock. We scrambled. Troy sat on my right, upslope, I plopped down in the shade of a tree trunk, Trevor Barclay sat with his camera behind me, and Chance with a tree trunk and a shrub for cover on my left.
A hundred yards down-slope two gobblers fanned out along the fence line while another gobbled and walked away up the opposite hill. From the corner of my eye, a black and shiny jake strutted into view this side of the fence. His gobble was sharper, juvenile, but he was legal. In a few moments he was in front of Chance, eager to find the hen we were advertising, but afraid to commit.
With a sideways glance at Chance, I could see the bird was in range, but I wasn’t going to tell him to take it. The 28-year-old had invested 10 days last spring calling turkeys in eastern Oregon and spent eight days in the fall season and had yet to get a gobbler in his sights. After 18 days he had earned the shot at this jake, but if he held out he might get a bigger one. I gave him a shrug. Your call Chance.
In the Single Action Shooting Society and in Wild Bunch 3-gun competition, they call him Last Chance Morales. They also call him Chance Koch, of Redmond, and they call him world champion with 11 titles between 2009 and 2020. Sometimes you can find him shooting with fellow Wild Bunch members or in USPSA competition at the COSSA Park east of Bend, but it would be hard to find a more enthusiastic turkey hunter. You might call him the fastest gun in the West, but he let the jake walk. And I smiled. They don’t call him Last Chance Morales for nothing. I knew right then Chance would get his turkey but probably not till the last hour of the hunt.
We were pulling for him now. Troy, Trevor and I really wanted Chance to get his bird and we were going to do what it took to put him in the best spot.
We returned to camp that afternoon where there were turkeys in the yard and big beard-dragging toms too. Chance could have filled his tag the easy way. But it wasn’t the way he had visualized it. This is what you learn talking to a world champion — they visualize every part of every stage of the game, playing it in their minds over and over.
We met up with Troy the next day at first light and after a quick vote headed back to where we had the close encounter with the jake the morning before. This time we had good luck with us in the form of Troy’s 5-year-old daughter Reese, head to toe in camo, wearing face paint like her daddy.
We called our way down the slope as we had the day before, but the gobblers refused to commit. After four hours of calling we hiked back and sat out a squall under the roof at Junkyard Extreme, a burger joint in Junction City.
When the sun broke through the clouds, we pointed the trucks at a nearby farm.
Time was running out. Five hundred yards from the truck we sat with our backs to a fence. It was all or nothing time. Rodakowski put his hand up to cup the sound and yelped and a gobbler fired back. Close, back in the brush, down in the canyon. And the next time he gobbled he was behind us.
This time Troy and Reese sat down in the middle, their backs to the fence, to the brush. I gambled on the birds coming from the mouth of the canyon, while Chance backed up next to a green cattle gate.
Every time Troy yelped, the gobbler fired back and then we heard him light on top of the gate and hop down. Chance picked him up out of the corner of his eye at 12 yards, put the red dot sight on its head and squeezed. At the shot, the bird tumbled and somersaulted and Chance sprinted to get his hands on his first turkey, a 2-year-old tom we reckoned weighed 14 pounds.
I made my play an hour later and missed a running right-to-left shot through the blackberries. The fastest bird in the West, my gobbler sailed unscathed out across the valley.
